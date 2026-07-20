Boy drowns in ASI protected temple well in Karnataka's Harapanahalli taluk

HARAPANAHALLI/HOSAPETE: A nine-year-old boy died after falling into an open well on the premises of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected Kalleshwara Temple at Bagali village in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district on Sunday, triggering allegations of negligence over the absence of safety barricades around the well.

The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Vinod (9), a resident of Byadara Oni in Harapanahalli taluk. According to the police, the boy had visited the historic temple along with his parents during the weekend.

While playing with a ball inside the temple premises, the ball reportedly fell into the open well. In an attempt to retrieve it, the child lost balance and fell into the well. Despite immediate efforts by local residents to rescue him, the boy could not be saved. His death has shocked the village.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered at Harapanahalli Police Station. “We are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident and will examine whether there was any negligence regarding safety arrangements at the protected monument”.

The tragedy has also sparked public outrage, with villagers accusing the ASI of ignoring repeated requests to install protective barricades around the well.