‘Cultivate contentment and humanism among the young’: Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde

Greed is the root cause of corruption and only contentment and humanism can change things for the better, opines anti-corruption crusader and former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde.

In an interaction with TNIE, he shared his thoughts on various ongoing issues such as the Bidadi Township Project, SIR, registration of RSS and others. Excerpts.

You are an icon of the anti-corruption crusade in Karnataka. What brought you to this path?

I was born in a middle-class agricultural family. My father was the only one with a higher education degree. I did my schooling in Mangaluru and then followed my father to Bengaluru; I pursued law and joined the bar in 1965. In 1984, I was appointed Advocate-General of Karnataka. I resigned because the income was not adequate.

Within a year, the Central government invited me to be Additional Solicitor-General of India. The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee appointed me as Solicitor-General, a post that none else from Karnataka has held till date.

Later, to fulfil my late father’s desire, I accepted to become a Supreme Court judge, and worked till 2005. In 2006, the Karnataka government invited me to be appointed as Lokayukta. I took up the offer, to do whatever I could to help prevent the prevailing sickness (corruption) in the country.

How independent was the Lokayukta while handling cases?

Lokayukta fights corruption through the police force assigned to the Lokayukta, and not independently. All cases need to be investigated by a police officer, not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police. I was happy as I had some very good officers. These were sent (to the Lokayukta) by the government as they did not listen to politicians. We investigated three chief ministers in Karnataka and indicted them. One of them was taken from his office to jail. Unfortunately, none of them was prosecuted.