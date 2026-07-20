Haradanahalli prepares to bid adieu to Channamma Deve Gowda

HARADANAHALLI: The last rites of Channamma Deve Gowda, wife of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who passed away after a prolonged illness in Bengaluru, will be held with full state honours at the foot of the Mavinakere Ranganathaswamy Hill near Haradanahalli, the native village of the Gowda family, on Monday.
Following directions from the state government, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the funeral, including extensive security measures. Nearly 20 acres of land at the base of the Ranganathaswamy Hill, adjacent to National Highway 373, has been levelled to accommodate the large gathering expected for the last rites, which will be performed according to Vokkaliga traditions.
Channamma’s mortal remains reached her eldest son HD Revanna’s residence by 10 pm on Sunday, and will be kept there for public homage until 11 am on Monday. Thousands of mourners lined National Highway 75 from Hirisave, on the Hassan district border, to Holenarasipur town to pay their last respects. Over 1,500 police personnel, including SPs from Mandya, Kodagu, Mysuru and Tumakuru districts, have been deployed to maintain law and order. Officials expect over one lakh people to attend the funeral.
According to family sources, the rituals will be conducted under the guidance of Kannan Sharma and Mahesh Sharma, chief priests of the Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple at Melukote, following Vokkaliga customs. The priests, accompanied by ten others, have already inspected the site and selected the burial spot.
Revanna, known for his adherence to tradition and astrology, has reportedly decided to conduct the funeral strictly in accordance with customary practices. The last rites are scheduled between 2.15 pm and 4 pm, considered an auspicious time by astrologers.
An emotional Revanna, while recalling his mother’s affection, said she was “equal to God.” He personally supervised the arrangements since Sunday morning. Seating arrangements are made for over 10,000 people. JDS MLAs C N Balakrishna and H P Swaroop, along with State Vokkaligara Sangha director Raghugowda, are overseeing preparations at Haradanahalli.
The Hassan district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Holenarasipur taluk on Monday as a mark of respect.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka are expected to attend the funeral. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and BJP national president Nitin Nabin conveyed their condolences to Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy over the phone.
To facilitate the movement of VIPs, five helipads, three at Holenarasipur and two at Haradanahalli are readied.
A Person of utmost simplicity, recalls Sharavana
Bengaluru: MLC T A Sharavana has condoled the demise of Chennamma, wife of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. He said the news came as a deep shock and described Chennamma as a person of utmost simplicity and gentleness.
“Her role in Deve Gowda’s successful political journey was truly invaluable. Whenever we visited our mentor Deve Gowda’s home, the hospitality she extended always reminded us of our own mother. Her memory will forever remain cherished by all of us,” the MLC said.
“May God give strength to Deve Gowda, his family, relatives and well-wishers during this time of immense grief. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to her soul,” he added.