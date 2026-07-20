Haradanahalli prepares to bid adieu to Channamma Deve Gowda

HARADANAHALLI: The last rites of Channamma Deve Gowda, wife of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who passed away after a prolonged illness in Bengaluru, will be held with full state honours at the foot of the Mavinakere Ranganathaswamy Hill near Haradanahalli, the native village of the Gowda family, on Monday.

Following directions from the state government, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the funeral, including extensive security measures. Nearly 20 acres of land at the base of the Ranganathaswamy Hill, adjacent to National Highway 373, has been levelled to accommodate the large gathering expected for the last rites, which will be performed according to Vokkaliga traditions.

Channamma’s mortal remains reached her eldest son HD Revanna’s residence by 10 pm on Sunday, and will be kept there for public homage until 11 am on Monday. Thousands of mourners lined National Highway 75 from Hirisave, on the Hassan district border, to Holenarasipur town to pay their last respects. Over 1,500 police personnel, including SPs from Mandya, Kodagu, Mysuru and Tumakuru districts, have been deployed to maintain law and order. Officials expect over one lakh people to attend the funeral.