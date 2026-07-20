'If taxpayer-backed institutions fund RSS affiliates, how is it independent?': Karnataka Congress chief

Karnataka Congress president B K Hariprasad on Monday questioned the alleged flow of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to organisations linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), demanding greater transparency and accountability in the use of public money.

Citing a media report, Hariprasad alleged that ONGC had channelled ₹668 crore in CSR funds to 20 RSS-linked organisations over the past decade, and said the matter warranted public scrutiny.

"It is reported that ₹668 crore of ONGC's CSR funds reportedly flowed to 20 RSS-linked organisations over the last decade," Hariprasad said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the reported funding pattern should be viewed alongside what he described as recurring allegations of public resources being diverted to the "Sangh ecosystem", including temple offerings, disaster relief funds, COVID-19 relief, public land and Kalyana Karnataka development funds.

Questioning the RSS's longstanding claim that it does not receive government funding, Hariprasad said, "Yet the RSS claims it doesn't take government funds. If public institutions and taxpayer-backed resources are funding your affiliates, how can RSS claim to be independent of government money?"

He said the issue extended beyond whether the RSS was a registered organisation, arguing that it was fundamentally about transparency and public accountability.

"The issue is no longer registration alone; it is transparency, accountability, and the right of citizens to know how public money is being spent," he said.

Demanding a response from the RSS, Hariprasad added, "RSS should not evade further questions on its funding and how correct it is morally for an unregistered organisation to receive such funds."

There was no immediate response from ONGC to the allegations.