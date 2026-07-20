Karnataka Cabinet approves recruitment of 15k teachers

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Sunday approved the Karnataka Education Services (Department of Public Instruction) (Special Rules for Recruitment to Certain Teaching Posts), 2026, paving the way for direct recruitment of 15,000 teachers across the state.
The ‘emergency’ Cabinet meeting accorded post-facto approval to the draft issued on July 14, 2026, which had been released with the approval of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in view of the urgency of filling vacant teaching posts.
The cabinet also “ratified” Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s order suspending Shivashankarappa S Sahukar from the post of Karnataka Public Service Commission chairman on charges of illegally selecting his daughters as industrial extension officers. Sahukar, in his petition in the Karnataka High Court, has challenged the suspension, questioning whether the Governor acted independently.
State faces 39% deficit monsoon
The chief minister directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, maintain all RO drinking water plants, guarantee fodder and drinking water for livestock and prevent distress migration by effectively implementing the VB-G RAM G scheme.
Shivakumar also announced Rs 1crore for each rural Assembly constituency for drinking water supply. He ordered videography of all new borewells being drilled to prevent fake records. P4.
He said the Southwest monsoon over the state has shown 39 per cent deficit till July 18. Rainfall deficit stands at 43 per cent in Malnad, 35 per cent in Coastal Karnataka, 33 per cent in North Interior Karnataka and 31 per cent in South Interior Karnataka.
Shivakumar noted that water levels in the state’s major reservoirs have fallen sharply, with current storage recorded at 359.98tmcft, compared to the 681.83tmcft during the same period last year.
Reservoirs are presently at only 40 per cent of their total capacity, while hydel reservoirs at Linganamakki, Supa and Varahi hold an average of just 23% of their capacity.
The chief minister warned officials that they will face strict action if they approve fresh bills for old works and asked them to upload before-and-after photographs of all works.
Govt to submit drought report to Centre
Bengaluru: With Karnataka facing a severe rainfall deficit, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday directed officials to prepare and submit a comprehensive district-wise drought report within a week, so that the State government can send its assessment to the Centre within the next 15 days.
Reviewing the drought situation in the state, the chief minister asked deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat CEOs to function as ‘Team Karnataka’.
He cautioned that he would not accept reports that fail to reflect the actual field situation. Shivakumar instructed DCs to visit villages within a week and assess the actual situation. He ordered the appointment of nodal officers at every taluk and hobli to provide regular advice to farmers on the selection of suitable crops, based on the availability of water in reservoirs and crop insurance benefits.