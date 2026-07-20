Karnataka Cabinet approves recruitment of 15k teachers

State faces 39% deficit monsoon

The chief minister directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, maintain all RO drinking water plants, guarantee fodder and drinking water for livestock and prevent distress migration by effectively implementing the VB-G RAM G scheme.

Shivakumar also announced Rs 1crore for each rural Assembly constituency for drinking water supply. He ordered videography of all new borewells being drilled to prevent fake records. P4.

He said the Southwest monsoon over the state has shown 39 per cent deficit till July 18. Rainfall deficit stands at 43 per cent in Malnad, 35 per cent in Coastal Karnataka, 33 per cent in North Interior Karnataka and 31 per cent in South Interior Karnataka.

Shivakumar noted that water levels in the state’s major reservoirs have fallen sharply, with current storage recorded at 359.98tmcft, compared to the 681.83tmcft during the same period last year.

Reservoirs are presently at only 40 per cent of their total capacity, while hydel reservoirs at Linganamakki, Supa and Varahi hold an average of just 23% of their capacity.

The chief minister warned officials that they will face strict action if they approve fresh bills for old works and asked them to upload before-and-after photographs of all works.