Karnataka Cabinet okays governor Taawarchand Ghelot’s suspension of KPSC chief

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Sunday discussed the Karnataka High Court’s stay on the conduct of the Karnataka Public Service Commission in connection with the alleged illegal selection of the daughters of Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, who was suspended by Governor Taawarchand Ghelot, and also questioned the action taken by the governor without the recommendation of the Cabinet.
In this context, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) had moved for approval of the Cabinet to issue the suspension order. The DPAR proposed the ex-post facto approval sought for the action taken by the governor to issue the suspension order till further orders from the President of India.
“As the KPSC chairman was suspended by the governor, we have agreed and ratified it. And we will send our comments to the court also on this issue. There is court direction, citing the observations in the past. But as per procedure, I don’t think there is any lapse, as far as my knowledge is concerned,” Shivakumar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
“The matter was placed before the Cabinet today, and we approved it. I personally examined the entire case and reviewed all the details. It had already been examined in depth by the authorities, and we were satisfied with the findings. Accordingly, the Cabinet has given its approval.”
Other decisions
Rs 35.99 crore for Comprehensive Digital Crop Survey (CDCS) to improve the accuracy and reliability of crop survey by integrating satellite imagery, drone surveys, GIS, AI/ML and field inspections and to implement the Karnataka Agritech Mission-2026.
Rs 29.98 crore to purchase 7,500 two-tier cots (estimated cost
Rs 19.99 crore) and 15,000 coir mattresses (estimated cost Rs 9.99 crore) for backward classes hostels.
`12 crore over a period of 5 years to set up a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Raichur, as announced in the budget.
Construct a new hostel for UG and PG students of
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) instead of remodelling proposed at `83.50 crore.
Purchase of medical equipment for various departments of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Bengaluru, at `21.56 crore.
Modernisation of the main canal, distribution canals and sub-distribution canals of Karanja Right Bank Canal (KRBC) from 100 km to 131 km and the remaining distribution/sub-distribution canals from 0 to 100 km at an estimated cost `180 crore to provide irrigation for 29,227 hectares in Bidar district using 9.27 tmcft of water.
`244 crore project to fill 116 lakes from Gayatri reservoir of Javagondahahalli hobli in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district.
Cabinet expansion this week: CM
Shivakumar clarified that the much awaited expansion of his cabinet will take place soon ahead of the monsoon session of the joint legislature. “Of course! This week only you may have it,” he replied when asked whether the expansion will happen before the monsoon session of the joint legislature. “If there is a need, I will keep going every day,” he quipped when asked about his Delhi visit. “The session will begin in the first week. More or less, it is on the 6th,” he said.
Gruha Lakshmi scheme authentication
Shivakumar said the government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the authentication of Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme. “For all of that, you have all seen the AG (Accountant General) report. You had all written about it in newspapers. That’s why we don’t want that. We don’t want to remove anyone; we have no interest in removing anyone. If someone voluntarily says they don’t want it, they can say so, that’s all. But we don’t want to remove anyone. There is no need for it. But whatever we give, it must correctly reach those who are eligible. That is our wish,” he said.