Karnataka Cabinet okays governor Taawarchand Ghelot’s suspension of KPSC chief

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Sunday discussed the Karnataka High Court’s stay on the conduct of the Karnataka Public Service Commission in connection with the alleged illegal selection of the daughters of Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, who was suspended by Governor Taawarchand Ghelot, and also questioned the action taken by the governor without the recommendation of the Cabinet.

In this context, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) had moved for approval of the Cabinet to issue the suspension order. The DPAR proposed the ex-post facto approval sought for the action taken by the governor to issue the suspension order till further orders from the President of India.

“As the KPSC chairman was suspended by the governor, we have agreed and ratified it. And we will send our comments to the court also on this issue. There is court direction, citing the observations in the past. But as per procedure, I don’t think there is any lapse, as far as my knowledge is concerned,” Shivakumar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

“The matter was placed before the Cabinet today, and we approved it. I personally examined the entire case and reviewed all the details. It had already been examined in depth by the authorities, and we were satisfied with the findings. Accordingly, the Cabinet has given its approval.”