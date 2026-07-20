‘Lalbagh for sale’, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi distributes pamphlets

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday distributed pamphlets carrying the message ‘Lalbagh for Sale’ at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden, opposing the state government’s proposal to use five acres of the heritage park for the North-South Tunnel Road connecting Hebbal and Silk Board.

Surya met hundreds of people at Lalbagh and said there was widespread concern over the proposed project. “We need to raise our voices and build a people’s movement. We will ensure that this project does not happen,” he said.

The pamphlet carried an excerpt from the state government’s affidavit before the Karnataka High Court. The government stated that Lalbagh covers around 97 hectares, of which about 2.37 hectares, or 2.47%, is proposed to be used, including temporary construction areas. It said the permanent land requirement would be limited to 1.92 hectares, or around 1.9% of the garden, and the land would be restored after construction.

Surya said Lalbagh is Bengaluru’s heritage and one of the city’s last large green spaces, contributing to groundwater recharge and supporting the ecology of Lalbagh lake.

He also said the tender and Detailed Project Report (DPR) permitted the contractor to construct a five-storey commercial complex on the acquired land. “Our fight is not against infrastructure or development. We want do not want Bengaluru’s remaining green heritage spoiled for real estate projects,” Surya said.