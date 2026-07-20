Marine fishing ban sends seafood prices soaring in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Consumers are paying significantly more for seafood as the annual marine fishing ban has reduced the supply of fish from Karnataka’s coast, triggering a sharp rise in retail prices.

Fish traders in city said supplies from Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar have declined considerably since the seasonal ban until July 31 came into effect.

“Our business mainly depends on marine fish from August to May. During June and July, business drops by nearly 40% to 50% every year of the ban,” said Mohammad Zameer Ullal, owner of Zameer Fish Gallery in Annasandrapalya.

Premium varieties such as seer fish and white pomfret have recorded the steepest price increase, while commonly consumed fish such as sardines and mackerel have also become costlier. Vendors said customers are either buying smaller quantities or switching to affordable freshwater fish.