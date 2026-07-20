Marine fishing ban sends seafood prices soaring in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Consumers are paying significantly more for seafood as the annual marine fishing ban has reduced the supply of fish from Karnataka’s coast, triggering a sharp rise in retail prices.
Fish traders in city said supplies from Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar have declined considerably since the seasonal ban until July 31 came into effect.
“Our business mainly depends on marine fish from August to May. During June and July, business drops by nearly 40% to 50% every year of the ban,” said Mohammad Zameer Ullal, owner of Zameer Fish Gallery in Annasandrapalya.
Premium varieties such as seer fish and white pomfret have recorded the steepest price increase, while commonly consumed fish such as sardines and mackerel have also become costlier. Vendors said customers are either buying smaller quantities or switching to affordable freshwater fish.
“During the regular season, sardines and mackerel sell for around Rs 200 to Rs 300 per kg. Now, the price has increased to between Rs 480 and Rs 580 per kg,” Zameer said. Restaurant owners serving coastal cuisine said the surge in procurement costs has squeezed profit margins. While some eateries have absorbed the increase, others have revised menu prices or temporarily reduced the availability of seafood dishes.
“If prices continue to remain this high, we may have to revise our menu prices. Customers are still ordering fish dishes, but we will see how demand changes if prices are increased. We buy only enough fresh fish to meet a day’s requirement,” said Sachin M, owner of Coastal Corner in Vasanth Nagar.
Traders expect prices to remain high until the ban is lifted in August.