Mysuru activist vows legal action against civic authorities

MYSURU: Millions of litres of untreated municipal sewage from HD Kote and Sargur taluks is flowing directly into the Kabini river every day due to the absence of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and underground drainage (UGD) networks, posing a serious threat to drinking water sources, wildlife habitats and public health.

The issue has now taken a legal turn with Mysuru-based advocate and Save Kabini Forum member Ravi Kumar issuing a legal notice to the chief secretary, urban development department, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB),

Mysuru deputy commissioner, HD Kote Town Municipal Council and Sargur Town Panchayat, demanding immediate intervention. The notice alleges that both the taluks lack a functional underground drainage system or a public sewage treatment plant, allowing raw sewage to enter the river unchecked.

The notice said officials of the Kabini Dam Project had flagged concerns over increasing faecal coliform levels and deteriorating water quality, but no effective remedial measures have been implemented. It said the practice violates provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. It also accused the KSPCB of failing to enforce pollution control measures against the two local bodies.

Kabini is an important drinking water source for Mysuru and contributes to the Cauvery basin that supplies water to Bengaluru and several other downstream settlements.