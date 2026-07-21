Bengaluru’s green cover to get boost with month-long campaign

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday announced that a month-long ‘Bengaluru Hasirooru’ (Green Bengaluru) campaign will be held from August 15. As part of the campaign, 64,000 saplings will be planted and 40,000 distributed among the people. Chairing a meeting on the sapling plantation programme by the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) Forest Division, the minister told officials that the programme should not remain a mere paper exercise. Saplings must be planted, nurtured and protected.

He said there has been inadequate documentation and monitoring of saplings planted earlier and directed the officials to ensure that such lapses are not repeated. He told them to launch the campaign with active public participation through the Public-Private Planting Programme (PPPP).

The minister said only quality saplings will be planted this year. Species such as Mahogany, Tabebuia Rosea, Honge (Indian Beech), Neem and Jamun will be planted.

“Priority will be given to planting saplings in residential layouts with public participation. Once the requirements of residential areas are met, the remaining saplings will be planted in public spaces, around lakes and in parks,” he said.

Officials have been instructed to plant six-foot-tall saplings in properly prepared pits, maintaining a spacing of 12 ft.