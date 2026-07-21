Chennamma laid to rest, Thousands pay respects

HARAPANAHALLI: Chennamma Deve Gowda, the wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was laid to rest on Monday with full state honours at Kyatanahalli, at the base of Mavinakere Ranganatha Swamy Hill near Haradanahalli – Deve Gowda’s native place – in Hassan district. The rituals lasted for one and half hours.
The mortal remains of Chennamma, who died in Bengaluru on Saturday after a prolonged illness, was kept for public viewing at her elder son HD Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipur till 10.45 am before moving the body to the burial ground.
Thousands of people from Holenarasipur and different parts of the district paid their last respects. The funeral procession passed through Paduvalahippe, Hanumanahalli and Halekote before reaching Kyatanahalli, where the Gowda family arranged the last rites.
A 6x3ft grave was dug after Hariprasad, an astrologer from Bengaluru, marked the spot in accordance with Vastu Shastra. Ramesh, the youngest son of Chennamma performed the last rites for his mother according to Vokkaliga tradition, on the guidance of a group of priests from Melukote in Mandya district.
Deve Gowda broke down while placing a wreath on her grave. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the funeral and paid his last respects. After the guard of honour, he handed over the national flag to Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy. The Gowda family also served food to more than 25,000 people after the funeral.
Union ministers Shivaraj Singh Chowhan, V Somanna and Pralhad Joshi attended the funeral on behalf of the Central government. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai, Opposition Leader R Ashoka, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horahatti, BJP state president BY
Vijayendra, ministers Krishna Byregowda and KJ George and former ministers Gopalaiah, Sudhakar, Zameer Ahmed, Narayana Gowda, Puttaraj, Roshan Baig Anjaneya and Chulavaraya Swamy also attended the funeral.
Several MLAs, former MLAs and seers, including Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Shivacharya Swamiji, were also present at the funeral.
Politics and ideological differences were set aside as leaders from across the political spectrum attended the funeral of Chennamma Deve Gowda on Monday. While Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah, BS Yediyurappa and other leaders had rushed to hospital and the Gowda residence to offer condolences to the family, political rivals of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy reached Haradanahalli of Holenarasipur taluk for the last rites.
The CM touched Gowda’s feet, and the latter placed his hands on Shivakumar’s shoulder. Shivakumar also hugged MLA HD Revanna. Former ministers BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Narayana Gowda, Munirathna and Chaluvaraya Swamy also met Kumaraswamy and offered their condolences. BJP state president BY Vijayendra and his brother and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra also consoled the bereaved family.