Chennamma laid to rest, Thousands pay respects

HARAPANAHALLI: Chennamma Deve Gowda, the wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was laid to rest on Monday with full state honours at Kyatanahalli, at the base of Mavinakere Ranganatha Swamy Hill near Haradanahalli – Deve Gowda’s native place – in Hassan district. The rituals lasted for one and half hours.

The mortal remains of Chennamma, who died in Bengaluru on Saturday after a prolonged illness, was kept for public viewing at her elder son HD Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipur till 10.45 am before moving the body to the burial ground.

Thousands of people from Holenarasipur and different parts of the district paid their last respects. The funeral procession passed through Paduvalahippe, Hanumanahalli and Halekote before reaching Kyatanahalli, where the Gowda family arranged the last rites.

A 6x3ft grave was dug after Hariprasad, an astrologer from Bengaluru, marked the spot in accordance with Vastu Shastra. Ramesh, the youngest son of Chennamma performed the last rites for his mother according to Vokkaliga tradition, on the guidance of a group of priests from Melukote in Mandya district.

Deve Gowda broke down while placing a wreath on her grave. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the funeral and paid his last respects. After the guard of honour, he handed over the national flag to Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy. The Gowda family also served food to more than 25,000 people after the funeral.