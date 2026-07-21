Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar: Will get all permits for Sharavathi

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the required permissions for the Sharavathi Pumped Storage project will be obtained.

Taking a dig at the previous BJP government, he said it was a double-engine government but somehow the engines did not start and vehicles did not move.

He said the Congress government is putting in all efforts to increase power generation in the state. The Yelahanka gas-based power station was started after clearing all hurdles and despite people’s objections. Now it is benefitting the people of the state. This will be the case with the Sharavathi project too, he added.

Speaking at the 57th Foundation Day celebration of the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), Shivakumar said once a decision is made and commitment given to people, it will be implemented. All legal procedures and clearances will be obtained for the project.