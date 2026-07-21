Karnataka govt sets ball rolling to fill 72,186 vacancies

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister (Programme and Project Implementation) Munish Moudgil has written a letter to fast-track one of the biggest recruitment drives of the government. The communication has been sent to all departments headed by additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries, besides the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

In the letter, Moudgil said the Finance department had accorded approval for direct recruitment over the past three years and based on sanctioned cadre strength, including “deemed approval” for 80 per cent of posts in Kalyana Karnataka region, a total of 72,186 vacancies remain to be filled.

Describing the exercise as a “top priority” of the government, he instructed departments to take follow-up action in “mission mode”. Departments have been directed to upload information on every vacant post within ten days, and furnish details of posts for which recruitment was approved by the department before May 2023, and those approved after May 2023.

The letter said, “You are requested to forward all recruitment proposals to the KEA and KPSC, and to issue notifications for recruitments to be conducted at the department level, within 10 days. You are also requested to immediately pursue and obtain approval for any necessary C&R (Cadre and Recruitment) amendments or clearances.’’

The letter notes that recruitment approvals for many posts were granted nearly three years ago, but appointments are yet to be completed. Kalyana Karnataka region accounts for nearly 80 per cent of vacancies, it notes.