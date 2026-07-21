Man kills wife, two children, dies by suicide in Karnataka: Police

MYSURU: A man allegedly killed his wife and two children before ending his life by hanging himself in this district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at New Maruti Layout in Hunsur city of the district, they said.

According to the police, Harish allegedly killed his wife and children before hanging himself.

He also left a death note stating that he would be found hanging in an upstairs room.

In the purported note, he also referred to documents, including property papers, kept in a locker and mentioned where the keys were, requesting the police to hand them over to the person specified in the note.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that he had sent his mother to his grandmother's house three days earlier, a police official said.

The Hunsur City Police visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

The exact reason behind the incident is being ascertained, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, (Monday-Saturday- 8 am-10 pm)