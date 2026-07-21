MB Patil holds talks with Luxembourg, Japan teams

BENGALURU: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil met C Ramkumar, Consul General of India, Fukuoka (Japan), on Monday and discussed economic and industrial engagement between Karnataka and Japan’s Kyushu region.

He also met Christian Biever, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, and Maxime Victor, counsellor, Embassy of Luxembourg, and discussed possible cooperation in advanced manufacturing and other sectors.

Patil said the delegation from Luxembourg reciprocated his desire to enhance bilateral relations in the areas of technology and manufacturing.

“Both Biever and Victor expressed their appreciation for Bengaluru’s growth and the excellent industrial work environment and talented human resources here. They were also impressed with the opportunities in KWIN City being developed between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur,” he said.