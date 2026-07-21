MB Patil holds talks with Luxembourg, Japan teams

BENGALURU: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil met C Ramkumar, Consul General of India, Fukuoka (Japan), on Monday and discussed economic and industrial engagement between Karnataka and Japan’s Kyushu region.
He also met Christian Biever, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, and Maxime Victor, counsellor, Embassy of Luxembourg, and discussed possible cooperation in advanced manufacturing and other sectors.
Patil said the delegation from Luxembourg reciprocated his desire to enhance bilateral relations in the areas of technology and manufacturing.
“Both Biever and Victor expressed their appreciation for Bengaluru’s growth and the excellent industrial work environment and talented human resources here. They were also impressed with the opportunities in KWIN City being developed between Dabaspet and Doddaballapur,” he said.
The delegation from Luxembourg also met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha. Patil said Luxembourg has expertise in various sectors, including steel, automobile, engineering, clean energy, industrial equipment and space technology, which it can bring to Bengaluru.
After the meeting with Ramkumar, Patil said the industrial environment and policies are conducive for Japanese second-tier semiconductor companies to invest in the state.
An investment attraction programme will be held in Fukuoka soon.
“Japanese businessmen are aware of the excellent research and development (R&D) system and global capability centres (GCCs) of hundreds of companies in the state. Hence, they are all looking to invest in our semiconductor sector,” Ramkumar said.