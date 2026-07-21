Monsoon mayhem in Mangaluru: Tree crash, flooded roads trigger chaos

MANGALURU: Mangaluru reeled under a spell of intense monsoon fury on Monday as heavy rain coupled with strong winds unleashed widespread disruption across the city and surrounding areas. In a dramatic incident near St Aloysius College, a massive tree was uprooted and came crashing down, damaging two electricity poles and crushing a parked car. The vehicle’s driver had a miraculous escape, narrowly avoiding what could have been a tragic accident.

Emergency response teams swung into action immediately after the incident. Personnel from MESCOM, the Mangaluru City Corporation, and the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot, clearing the fallen tree and debris while beginning restoration work to restore power and ease traffic snarls.