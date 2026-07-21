VB-G RAM G: Karnataka sets 1.2 crore person-days as target every month

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday said that 178 taluks in the state are facing deficit rainfall, with severe deficiency in 60 taluks. He also directed the officials to intensify works under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) to provide employment in rural areas.

Khandre said that the State Government has set a target of generating 1.25 crore person-days of employment every month under the VB-G RAM G scheme to ensure livelihoods in villages and prevent distress migration amid poor monsoon.

He said that the government has prioritised drinking water supply and rural employment to prevent migration from villages. He said the government has released Rs 117 crore in advance to tackle potential drinking water shortage in rural areas. He said district authorities have been authorised to hire private borewells and open wells and supply water through tankers wherever drinking water sources have dried up. “In extreme cases, permission has also been granted to drill new borewells,’’ he said.

Further, he said the government is also preparing contingency plans to ensure adequate drinking water until the next monsoon if the rainfall condition does not improve over the next three to four months.