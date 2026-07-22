ED conducts raids in Bengaluru over alleged ISIS recruitment funding

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zone, is conducting search operations at eight premises in an ECIR based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case of ISIS recruitment involving Iqra Welfare Trust, Guidance for Mankind and other individuals based in the city.

The NIA’s FIR was recorded for violations of Section 17 (Raising of funds for terror), 18 (Preparatory acts for terrorism) and 18B (Recruitment of person for terror) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“Four of the accused were arrested in the case, and subsequently NIA filed a chargesheet arraying Irfan Nasir, Ahamed Abdul Cader, Mohd Tauqir Mahmood, Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna and Mohd Shihab as accused. The said charge sheets revealed that the accused, all affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation ISIS/ISIL/Daesh, entered into a criminal conspiracy to radicalise and motivate impressionable Muslim youth of Bengaluru to join ISIS,” the central probe agency said in an official release on Tuesday.

“It is revealed that the accused identified, radicalised and recruited youths through a Muslim ‘personality development’ workshop called ‘Iqra Camp’ and weekly study circle ‘Quran Circle’ that grew out of it; raised and channelled funds and facilitated the illegal travel of recruits to Syria via Turkiye to join ISIS and fight against the Government of Syria. These acts mentioned are in the NIA charge sheet as ‘waging war against Syria, an Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India’,” the agency stated.

“It is further alleged that the group sought to exploit sentiments around the anti-CAA/NRC protests to incite Muslims against non-Muslims and spread ISIS ideology through secure social-media platforms. The accused raised funding from individuals, trusts and their savings to facilitate illegal travel of Muslim youths to fight for ISIS. Further investigation is under progress,” the ED added.