ED launches money laundering probe into alleged USD 35 million crypto scam

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru zonal office, has initiated an investigation into the alleged large-scale scam in Over-the-Counter Trades (OTC) in Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED investigation is based on an FIR filed by the Cyber Crime police station, South Andaman, on a complaint filed by a Dutch national of a scam involving USD 35million.

“The scam was perpetrated by the accused persons by cheating on the promise of discounted crypto tokens (MultiverseX, Kava, BEAM, GRASS, SUI, VANA, AGLD etc) to the investors, which were never supplied fully,” the ED stated in an official release on Tuesday.

“The searches resulted in seizure of incriminating evidences in the form of digital devices, e-mails, and wallets used for siphoning off Proceeds of Crime (PoC). The PoC seized were in the form of VDAs worth around 8700 USDT -- Tether is a “stablecoin” in the cryptocurrency market, pegged to the US dollar. Searches have valued the scam at around $35million -- much higher than the amount reported in the FIR of around $10million.

There are many foreign entities/investors, who have also been cheated by the accused persons in a similar manner. These entities/investors have not yet filed criminal complaints,” added the central agency.

“As per the allegation, the accused persons named Mohammed Waseem, Saurabh Diwan and Vaibhav Gupta leveraged private Telegram groups, in-person meetings, and false credentials to gain the complainant’s trust.

They initially fulfilled smaller cryptocurrency OTC transactions smoothly to intentionally induce the complainant into investing significantly larger sums. The accused persons falsely claimed that they held guaranteed, steeply discounted direct token allocations from prominent crypto projects such as MultiverseX, Kava, BEAM, GRASS, SUI, VANA, AGLD etc,” stated the ED.