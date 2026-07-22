Karnataka forms SIT to probe alleged Art of Living land encroachment

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has formed an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IAS officer Amalan Aditya Biswas to probe alleged encroachment of land by Art of Living (AoL) and other associated organisations. The SIT has been directed to conduct a probe and submit the report within three months.
AoL, in its official communication, denied the allegations and said the institution has not encroached any land, and welcomed the SIT probe.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, DCM and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara said Art of Living possesses 270 acres of land, of which 150 acres allegedly belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. There were complaints earlier too. Now an SIT has been formed to probe this, he stated.
AoL denies allegations, points finger at MLC
AS per the Government Order forming the SIT, a survey conducted in October 2025 under the supervision of the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR), following court directions, found that the Art of Living Foundation and certain individuals associated with it had allegedly taken possession of over 290 acres of government gomala (grazing) land in a systematic way in Bengaluru Urban district. The survey covered Kaggalipura, BM Kaval, Agara and other villages in Uttarahalli hobli of Bengaluru South taluk. The land was allegedly acquired through grants, lease arrangements and other related transactions, including some disputed grant claims, resulting in the alleged encroachment of public property.
The GO issued said the SIT is constituted to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into allegations of government land encroachment involving the Art of Living Foundation, its affiliated organisations including Veda Vijnana Maha Vidya Peeth Institute, Sumeru Global Support Services Pvt Ltd, Sumeru Realty Pvt Ltd and other individuals/organisations named in Writ Petition No. 15264/2023.
The investigation will focus on Survey No. 46 and nearby villages in Kaggalipura, Bengaluru South taluk, Bengaluru Urban district. The government constituted the SIT under Section 195 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964 and relevant provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules 2011.
As per the GO, the SIT will conduct a detailed inquiry by examining all relevant records and documents, including those related to government land grants. It will verify the beneficiaries of these land grants and their legal heirs, identify any forged or fraudulent records and check for violations in the land grant process.
AoL says, no question of encroachment
AoL denied the allegations and stated there is no question of any encroachment. “We welcome the constitution of the SIT. A thorough and impartial investigation will establish the facts and bring the matter to a definitive conclusion. Regarding the allegations made against us, there is absolutely no question of any encroachment. We categorically reject all allegations of wrongdoing.
A government survey conducted five months ago established that, of the 60 acres allotted to us by the government, we are in possession of only 36 acres. The government has yet to hand over the remaining 24 acres to us. These proceedings are being driven by malicious intent. They are instigated by an MLC as a calculated attempt to intimidate and harass us.
The said MLC is facing serious allegations in a criminal case. We possess phone recordings that substantiate our allegation of attempted extortion by certain individuals. These individuals are not local residents; they have come from outside with the apparent intention of extorting money. We have submitted every relevant document to the authorities, have full faith in the judicial system.”