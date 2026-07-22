Karnataka forms SIT to probe alleged Art of Living land encroachment

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has formed an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IAS officer Amalan Aditya Biswas to probe alleged encroachment of land by Art of Living (AoL) and other associated organisations. The SIT has been directed to conduct a probe and submit the report within three months.

AoL, in its official communication, denied the allegations and said the institution has not encroached any land, and welcomed the SIT probe.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, DCM and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara said Art of Living possesses 270 acres of land, of which 150 acres allegedly belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. There were complaints earlier too. Now an SIT has been formed to probe this, he stated.

AoL denies allegations, points finger at MLC

AS per the Government Order forming the SIT, a survey conducted in October 2025 under the supervision of the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR), following court directions, found that the Art of Living Foundation and certain individuals associated with it had allegedly taken possession of over 290 acres of government gomala (grazing) land in a systematic way in Bengaluru Urban district. The survey covered Kaggalipura, BM Kaval, Agara and other villages in Uttarahalli hobli of Bengaluru South taluk. The land was allegedly acquired through grants, lease arrangements and other related transactions, including some disputed grant claims, resulting in the alleged encroachment of public property.

The GO issued said the SIT is constituted to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into allegations of government land encroachment involving the Art of Living Foundation, its affiliated organisations including Veda Vijnana Maha Vidya Peeth Institute, Sumeru Global Support Services Pvt Ltd, Sumeru Realty Pvt Ltd and other individuals/organisations named in Writ Petition No. 15264/2023.