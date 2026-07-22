Karnataka likely to elect new Assembly Speaker before August session

BENGALURU: With CM DK Shivakumar expected to complete the expansion of his cabinet soon, all eyes are now on who will be the next Assembly Speaker. The Assembly is likely to elect its Speaker ahead of the legislature session, which is expected to begin in August first week.

Several senior legislators, including former minister and Gadag MLA HK Patil, Aland MLA BR Patil, Muddebihal MLA CS Nadagouda and former minister and Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao are being discussed as potential candidates for the Speaker’s post.

The position has remained vacant since UT Khader stepped down after being inducted into the Shivakumar Cabinet. A senior Congress leader told the TNIE that the party high command will decide the Speaker’s name. “There are a few names under consideration. Senior legislator and former minister HK Patil is the frontrunner. He is a veteran and has knowledge of law and the House proceedings,” he said.

While Congress sources said though there are many aspirants for ministerial berths, senior legislators are not willing to take up Speaker’s post. “It is a constitution post and not many will show interest,’’ sources said.