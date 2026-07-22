Karnataka sees Rs 1.42 lakh crore credit flow under PMMY

MANGALURU: Karnataka has witnessed a credit flow of over Rs 2.08 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand-Up India and the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) since the launch periods covered in the latest data, with Bengaluru Urban emerging as the biggest beneficiary while several backward districts continue to record relatively low credit offtake.

Replying to a question by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta in the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Ministry said loans and credit guarantees worth Rs 1,42,979.71 crore were sanctioned under PMMY, Rs 900.65 crore under Stand-Up India and Rs 64,142 crore worth of guarantees were approved under CGTMSE in Karnataka during the reference period.

The PM Mudra Yojana accounted for the bulk of lending, with 1.5 crore loan accounts sanctioned across the state. Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 12.81 lakh loans worth Rs 18,143.30 crore, followed by Belagavi with 12.12 lakh loans (Rs 9,645.34 crore), Mysuru with 10.69 lakh loans (Rs 8,286.19 crore) and Tumakuru with 6.53 lakh loans (Rs 5,335.20 crore). Yadgir recorded the lowest Mudra sanctions at Rs 1,334.63 crore, followed by Vijayanagar (Rs 1,742.8 crore), Kodagu (Rs 1,757.16 crore) and Gadag (Rs 1,807.51 crore).

Under the Stand-Up India scheme, which supports entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women, Karnataka sanctioned 4,095 loans worth Rs 900.65 crore, of which 2,938 loans amounting to Rs 591.24 crore had been disbursed by March 31, 2026.