Karnataka Youth Congress protests Rahul, Priyanka detention

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) staged a massive protest outside Lok Bhavan late Tuesday evening, following the detention of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi, while they were holding a peaceful protest in front of PM Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding accountability for the violence unleashed on protesters in on Monday.

Hundreds of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee office-bearers and district presidents, among others, took part in the protest. When they tried to lay siege to Lok Bhavan, police detained them.

“Rahul Gandhi was leading a peaceful protest condemning the police lathicharge on students who were protesting against the NEET question paper leak. Unable to directly confront Rahul Gandhi, the cowardly Modi government has used police to detain him,” KPYCC state president HS Manjunath Gowda said.

Demanding the resignation of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and that FIRs filed against the protesting students be withdrawn, Gowda said, “BJP leaders should turn the pages of history once. If they find it difficult to read, they should get educated people to read and explain to them.

It is history that Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather and great-grandfather went to jail for the country. It is foolish to think Rahul Gandhi would be afraid of such cowardly acts. If the Modi government, which has become a den of the uneducated, has the courage, it should directly face Rahul Gandhi.”