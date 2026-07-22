Karnataka’s 145-year-old government school embraces AI for learning

CHENDIYA (UTTARA KANNADA): A 145-year-old government primary school at Chendiya in Karwar taluk is using artificial intelligence for better learning outcomes.

The school with less than 30 students has become the first government primary school in the state to use AI to teach.

Chandrakanth Gouda and Josephine G Lima, two teachers here, have set up an AI-enabled ducational website— https://chandugokarna-bit.github.io/gpt-teachers-resources/ — offering audio and visual content. The website aims at providing content for teachers, students, and those who are preparing for competitive examinations.

“The website is helpful for parents too. They can monitor what their wards are studying and test the knowledge they have acquired,” said Jyothi B Gunagi, headmistress.

The website was launched by Block Education Officer Umesh Naik. “The website has more than 120 videos pertaining to Class 6, 7 and 8 syllabus,” said Gunagi.

Having been trained by the District Institute of Education Training (DIET) in e-resource training, Goud and Lima decided to build an educational website. “The idea came to us one-and-a-half years ago. We took a long time to create our content--Social Science, Mathematics, interactive activities and science simulation. There are videos that explain histories of kingdoms such as Vijayanagara and Kadambari. The students can also enjoy virtual tours of several places like Hampi, Halebeedu and other archeological sites.

“AI came in handy to make historic persons introduce and explain their significance,” said Gouda.

The website has information about India’s prime ministers in 3D form.

It has also information on Indian festivals and rural activities. It also carries details about ‘Sambrama Shanivara’ and on ‘No bag days.’ Stories for children like Puttaji-Puttaji Kathe (stories by grandmother) are another important feature.