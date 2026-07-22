Resort owner, two staff booked after zipline accident in Karnataka's Dandeli

HUBBALI: The Dandeli rural police have booked a case of negligence against three, including the owner of a resort where a 40-year-old man from Vijayapura got injured while performing a zipline early this month.

The injured Kuber Surpur, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Maharashtra. The police have booked cases against the owner Usman, and two staff members, Raghavendra and Pavan of Starling River Resort for the accident.

The incident of Surpur falling down from the zipline was reported in the resort on July 3. The entire accident was shot by his brother, who filmed the ride. No case was registered after the accident. The matter came to light few days ago after the family members of Surpur came out to the media after the resort failed to pay the hospital bills as promised.

The resort management has clarified that the accident was caused due to a technical issue and it is not because of negligence. However, the adventure experts have pointed out that overtourism and failing to check the wear and tear of the equipment used in adventure sports is the reason behind the mishap.

"Why was there no safety harness tied to the person which stops the person from falling even if the rope gets cut. There is no proper accounting on numbers of people who have used the same zipline. The equipment requires regular checking and an expert team should visit these places to ensure all the rules and protocols are followed," said an adventure expert.

"There is a need to ban in-house adventure activities inside homestays and resorts unless there is a team of experts available. As per government protocols there is no provision of inhouse watersports and swimming pools but many small properties are building them. The tourism department must keep an eye on such developments," the expert added.