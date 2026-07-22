Student groups in Karnataka condemn police action against NEET protest march

BENGALURU: Students’ organisations and education activists on Tuesday condemned the alleged use of force by the Delhi Police against those marching towards Parliament in protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET.

They termed the police action an attack on democratic rights of the people. While the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) staged a protest at Freedom Park, the People’s Forum for the Right to Education (PAFRE) issued a statement condemning the police action and seeking an unconditional apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders of AIDSO said the students sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in NEET. The police action was intended to suppress the democratic voices of the students.

Actor Kishore said students and activists fighting peacefully for reforms represented the true spirit of democracy. Using force to silence students’ legitimate demands was against democratic values, he said and urged them to continue their struggle for justice.

AIDSO state vice-president Abhaya Divakar said while around 13 lakh students qualify for medical admissions, only about 50,000 government seats are available, leaving lakhs of aspirants with little opportunities. He appealed to the people to support the protesting students.

AIMSS leader Nirmala said the students’ movement inspired people across the country and condemned the alleged derogatory remarks against the protesters. AIDYO state secretary Siddalinga Bagewadi demanded that a thorough investigation be conducted into the NEET controversy.

The PAFRE alleged that instead of holding talks with activist Sonam Wangchuk and student leaders, the Union government deployed police personnel to silence the protesters in the national capital.