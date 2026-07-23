2002 details not a must on SIR forms: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar

BENGALURU: It is not mandatory for progeny and self to fill up the 2002 details in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms. Citizens must, however, submit their forms before August 8, 2026 (new date for submission of forms) as a part of the house-to-house survey exercise for easy digitization, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, V Anbukkumar.

The CEO said even if citizens have collected a physical copy of the form, they can still fill and submit the form online. “If the 2002 data is not available, citizens can still submit the forms. They will get a notice at a later stage, seeking one of the 12 documents listed out in the enumeration forms. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will decide what information is required. The ERO is the final authority in taking decisions,” he said.

Data as on July 22 revealed that out the total number of forms collected, 1,56,00,641 (28.14%) are self mapped and 1,93,30,040 (34.87%/) are mapped by progeny. 17,19,836 (3.10%) forms are not mapped.

Anbukkumar said in total 5,53,70,473 (98.89%) forms have been distributed and in another couple of days, 100% will be achieved. This is the 23rd day of the exercise, and 14 days are left. So far, 3,67,81,041 (66.35%) forms have been digitised. Of the total number, 5,93,787 (1.07%) forms were received online.

The data also showed that so far there are 5,87,457 (1.06%) electors listed as untraceable/shifted, 26,32,229 (4.75%) as permanently shifted, 9,81,642 (1.77%) as dead, 2,70,659 (0.49%) as already enrolled and 12,344 (0.02%) as others.

The CEO said, for each of these cases, a spot mahazar is being done by the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) and each document is being signed by the Booth-Level Agents (BLAs).