Apex court slams CBI probe in Sowjanya rape-murder case

BENGALURU, NEW DELHI: Fourteen-years after 17-year-old Sowjanya was raped and murdered at Dharmasthala, the Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it may allow a fresh investigation into the case. The SC, however, reserved its judgment and would call for compliance reports from time to time, and continue the protection already extended to witnesses.

“It’s a very sensitive matter,” the Bench observed while reserving orders.

The court was hearing a Special Leave Petition (Crl.) No. 5763 of 2026 filed by Kusumavati Gowda, the victim’s mother, against the Karnataka High Court’s order of August 30, 2024, refusing reinvestigation as futile. In a turnaround, the state of Karnataka – which had earlier opposed the plea – supported reinvestigation at the hearing, filing a detailed affidavit on July 20.

Santhosh Rao – the man who spent about six-years in custody before his 2023 acquittal – appeared to support the mother’s plea, submitting that he had been ‘maliciously prosecuted’ and urging the court to find the real culprits. That left the CBI alone in opposition, and Wednesday’s hearing went badly for the agency.

Acquitting Rao on June 16, 2023, the Special Court held that “absolutely there are no materials on record to connect the accused with the crime,” recorded that the local men named by the family and by witness after witness from the first day were never investigated, and directed action against the “erring officials.”

The High Court upheld the acquittal, wrote in the impugned order itself that “if Santhosh Rao was not the one who committed crime, there must be somebody else — this definitely demands reinvestigation,” and then declined to order one.