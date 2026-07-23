Buzz on more DCMs, wait gets longer for Karnataka cabinet expansion

BELAGAVI, BENGALURU: The much-anticipated expansion of the Karnataka cabinet has hit a brief pause, with the Congress high command deciding to defer the announcement of the new ministers despite having largely finalised the exercise after a series of consultations in New Delhi.
Highly placed Congress sources told The New Indian Express that the names of around 20 ministers have almost been finalised, but the official list will be released only after a final round of discussions involving Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The meeting is expected to iron out the last-minute regional balancing before the announcement.
Sources indicated that the cabinet expansion is now likely to take place on Saturday or early next week, delaying what was initially expected to be an imminent swearing-in ceremony. The swearing-in of the new ministers was initially planned to be held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan at 2pm on Wednesday.
However, it was deferred after Rahul and other Congress leaders were detained and taken away by the police after their sit-in protest outside the PM’s residence over the issues of NEET paper leak and the recent lathicharge on protesting youth in the national capital.
The delay in cabinet expansion is also likely to push back the Monsoon Legislature session, tentatively scheduled to begin on August 6.
Meanwhile, informed sources said that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is in favour of appointing two more deputy CMs and inducting over 12 new faces. At present, Dr G Parameshwara (Schedule Caste) is the only Deputy CM in Shivakumar’s cabinet.
The Chief Minister is said to be keen on inducting two more DCMs from the Lingayat and Schedule Tribes communities, which is likely to be MB Patil and Satish Jarkiholi, respectively. Shivakumar, though has a proposal from the party to induct a Muslim leader as DCM, is not keen, sources said.
“When Shivakumar was the DCM, he did not want a parallel leadership and hence, the top brass did not appoint more DCMs. However, it is not clear if the high command is in favour of appointing more DCMs now. No decision has been taken,” a senior Congress leader said, adding that if the party appoints two more DCMs from the Lingayat and ST communities, senior leaders from other communities may also demand their elevation as DCMs.
In recent days, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and KPCC president BK Hariprasad separately met Rahul to present their views on the composition of the cabinet. This was followed by consultations with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, during which a few changes were reportedly made to the proposed list on Rahul’s advice.
Congress insiders said Rahul has shown a preference for inducting new faces, acting on the recommendations of the party’s election strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who is believed to have advocated generational change and a performance-oriented approach.
The Congress leadership is expected to fill all 20 vacant berths, paving the way for a full-fledged cabinet. The exercise is also aimed at striking a balance among regions, communities and factions within the party.
Two women are likely to find a place in the expanded ministry. Former minister and MLC Umashree has emerged as one of the strong contenders and has remained in New Delhi over the past several days.
Meanwhile, the Congress leadership is also expected to take a call on the appointment of the Assembly Speaker. Senior Congress leader HK Patil is among the frontrunners for the post.
Even as the high command works towards finalising the list, lobbying by ministerial aspirants has intensified in the national capital. Some Congress MLAs have stayed back in Delhi, while others arrived in Bengaluru to press their claims.
Among those who were camping in Delhi are senior leaders RV Deshpande, Basavaraj Rayareddi and RB Timmapur, along with nearly 30 legislators. Party insiders said many of them have used the occasion of Kharge’s birthday to meet the national leadership while simultaneously pitching for cabinet berths.
With competition far exceeding the available positions, the Congress leadership is also preparing a damage-control strategy.
Leaders who miss out on ministerial positions are likely to be accommodated as chairpersons of state corporations and boards or assigned key organisational responsibilities to minimise dissent and maintain internal cohesion, said sources.