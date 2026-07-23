Buzz on more DCMs, wait gets longer for Karnataka cabinet expansion

BELAGAVI, BENGALURU: The much-anticipated expansion of the Karnataka cabinet has hit a brief pause, with the Congress high command deciding to defer the announcement of the new ministers despite having largely finalised the exercise after a series of consultations in New Delhi.

Highly placed Congress sources told The New Indian Express that the names of around 20 ministers have almost been finalised, but the official list will be released only after a final round of discussions involving Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The meeting is expected to iron out the last-minute regional balancing before the announcement.

Sources indicated that the cabinet expansion is now likely to take place on Saturday or early next week, delaying what was initially expected to be an imminent swearing-in ceremony. The swearing-in of the new ministers was initially planned to be held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan at 2pm on Wednesday.

However, it was deferred after Rahul and other Congress leaders were detained and taken away by the police after their sit-in protest outside the PM’s residence over the issues of NEET paper leak and the recent lathicharge on protesting youth in the national capital.

The delay in cabinet expansion is also likely to push back the Monsoon Legislature session, tentatively scheduled to begin on August 6.

Meanwhile, informed sources said that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is in favour of appointing two more deputy CMs and inducting over 12 new faces. At present, Dr G Parameshwara (Schedule Caste) is the only Deputy CM in Shivakumar’s cabinet.