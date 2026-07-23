Farmers in Karnataka are suffering, but ministers in Delhi: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka slammed the State Government for failing to take up drought relief works. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Ashoka said when farmers in the state are in distress due to drought, the state ministers are busy with politics in New Delhi. Over 80% of agricultural activities have completely stopped, and farmers are not getting fodder for their cattle, he said.

Ashoka demanded that the State Government immediately declare drought and provide Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation to farmers. He said that despite the severe drought in the state,Congress leaders, ministers, and MLAs have gone to Delhi to engage in political manoeuvring. “Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is telling farmers not to grow crops. If so, what should the farmers do? Let him tell them,”he said.The BJP leader alleged that Cauvery water is not being released for farmers in the state, yet it continues to flow uninterrupted to Tamil Nadu.

He demanded that the government prepare and submit the report to the Union Government immediately to secure relief, and in the meantime, release funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and take comprehensive relief measures.He said the government should immediately release Rs 20 crore to each taluk.“They have already announced Rs 1 crore per taluk, but that money has not yet arrived.This meagre amount is not even enough to revive borewells. They must provide Rs 50,000 compensation per acre,” he said.

He said Congress has no moral right to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and protesting in front of the PM’s residence is not a good tradition. He alleged that the CJP was started with American money to conspire against the Centre. LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who should be speaking in Parliament, is instead doing street dramas, Ashoka said.