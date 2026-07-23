HAL to produce forgings for Safran’s LEAP engines

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines have signed a long-term agreement for production and supply of turbine ring forgings in superalloys for the latter’s CFM Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion (LEAP) engine programme.

Under the agreement, HAL will manufacture near-net shape ring forgings for LEAP engines at its Ring Rolling facility at HAL’s Foundry and Forge Division in Bengaluru.

The superalloy ring forgings that are due to be produced by HAL will be used in elevated-temperature applications of the rotating section of aero-engine. The contract was signed by the general manager of HAL’s Foundry and Forge Division, Praveen B, and the senior vice-president (purchasing) at Safran Aircraft Engines, Dominique Dupuy, at Farnborough International Airshow.

“HAL and Safran share a longstanding and trusted partnership that has evolved over several decades.

The signing of this long-term contract reflects the growing confidence of global aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in HAL’s technological capabilities and manufacturing excellence.

By contributing to the LEAP engine programme, we are expanding our footprint in the international civil aerospace market and demonstrating our ability to manufacture complex aero-engine components to global standards,” said HAL’s chairman and MD Ravi K.

Dupuy said, “This cooperation is fully aligned with our strategy to develop a supply chain that is locally integrated.”