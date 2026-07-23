Indian Navy commissions INS Malvan at Karnataka's Karwar

KARWAR: Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Wednesday said that development of home grown technology in the Indian defence sector should keep pace with global changes.

Speaking after launching the second Mahe class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craf, INS Malvan, at INS Kadamba in Karwar in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer, Commander-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, the Air Force Chief said that the technology building is important, but it requires a certain pace.

”Building home grown technology is important. If you have to grow, we must grow at a relevant speed. If you develop and produce something which the world has moved over, it is not relevant. If things have to happen, it must happen at a certain pace, if not it is of no use,” he said. “The research and development has been given big impetus in the last five years. We are in the right direction. If we do not waver from the path, it will be a good game-changer,” he said.