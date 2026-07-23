No land acquired for four key railway projects in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Land acquisition has not even begun for four major railway projects in Karnataka, with not a single hectare acquired for lines proposed between Belagavi-Dharwad, Shivamogga-Harihar, Whitefield-Kolar and Hassan-Belur, according to the Ministry of Railways.

Replying to a question raised by Hassan MP Shreyas Patel, the ministry said Belagavi-Dharwad new railway line (73 km) requires 581 hectares, none of which has been acquired so far. Similarly, 488 hectares needed for the Shivamogga-Harihar line (79 km), 337 hectares for the Whitefield-Kolar line (53 km), and 206 hectares for the Hassan-Belur new line (32 km) are yet to be acquired.

The only project among the five that has seen partial progress is the Shivamogga-Ranebennur new line (96 km), where 283 hectares have been acquired of the 559 hectares required, leaving another 276 hectares to be acquired.

Overall, Karnataka has acquired only 6,134 hectares of the 10,123 hectares required for ongoing railway projects, leaving 3,989 hectares or 39% of the total requirement still pending.

The ministry said that the Union Government is ready to execute railway projects, but their timely completion depends largely on the Karnataka government’s support in expediting land acquisition.

Further, it said the delays underline the need for faster action by the Karnataka government to make land available for railway infrastructure.