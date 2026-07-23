Ruling Congress keen to scrap New Pension Scheme in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government is keen on abolishing the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has directed the additional chief secretary (Finance) to hold discussions with the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, which recently submitted a memorandum, urging the government to abolish NPS.

There are around 5.7 lakh government employees in the state. Of them, over 2.8 lakh are under NPS. All 2.8 lakh employees were appointed after 2006.

In its memorandum, the association urged the ruling Congress to fulfill its election promise of restoring OPS for employees recruited under NPS. The state government needs Rs 1.2 lakh crore per year towards salaries and pensions of its employees. The financial implication of OPS is expected to be higher. Its impact may not be felt now, but over a period of time when the employees retire.

Association president CS Shadakshari told TNIE that the CM has promised to restore OPS. A discussion in this regard is on. “We hope it will be done soon,’’ he said.

The state government has constituted a committee to study the manner in which some states have restored OPS. The committee, with senior IAS officers as its members, visited Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where OPS was restored a few years ago. The committee is yet to submit its final report to the government. The New Pension Scheme was implemented in the state in 2006.