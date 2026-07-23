Taskforce submits new blueprint for Karnataka's Western Ghats

BENGALURU: To protect the Western Ghats landscape, a biodiversity hotspot, the Karnataka State Western Ghats Conservation Taskforce (KSWGCT) on Wednesday submitted the Master Policy Blueprint: The National Policy for Conservation of Western Ghats to state and central governments.

This is the first step from Karnataka, after the Kasturirangan and Madhav Gadgil reports were earlier rejected by the six states through which the Western Ghats run.

KSWGCT chairman, Mohammed Tabrez Alam Shariff, said, “This National Policy is built on a paradigm shift. It moves from conservation through prohibition to conservation through micro-precision, statutory vigilance, and economic incentivization. Leveraging ultra-high-resolution 100-square-meter cadastral GIS mapping, the blueprint promises precise demarcation that respects cultural and agricultural landscapes while protecting pristine ecosystems.”

The report stated, the policy resolves the specific flashpoints of the past-such as the Athirappilly and Gundia hydel disputes, and the Sindhudurg mining moratoriums-by transitioning governance. It recognises the state’s sovereignty over energy and infrastructure, subjecting enforcement to Lokayukta vigilance oversight and includes the introduction of Sub-Continental Payment for Ecosystem Services’(PES).

Report calls for micro-zoning to protect forests

“The policy ensures that standing forests become a source of immense federal revenue for local governments. This guarantees unanimous state acceptance, international acclaim, and absolute environmental security,” the report stated.

The policy’s blueprint is divided into five volumes: spatial governance and ecological baseline, statutory framework and cooperative federalism, socio-economic architecture and green equity, climate security and disaster risk reduction and fiscal architecture, and global alignment and apex oversight.