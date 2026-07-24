249 guest lecturers in Karnataka faked PhD certificates for jobs in government colleges

KALABURAGI: A shocking case of 249 guest lecturers working in government degree colleges in Karnataka after furnishing fake PhD certificates to the appointing authority came to light a couple of days ago. The Commissioner of College and Technical Education issued an order on July 21, instructing principals of the degree colleges to file criminal cases immediately against such guest lecturers and to provide compliance reports within a week.

Sources said the commissioner conducted video-conferences with college principals and senior officers of the department and briefed them about action to be taken against lecturers who submitted fake PhD certificates to get jobs.

The 249 guest lecturers are to be relieved from service immediately, and will be blacklisted from all selection procedures in future.

At the time of selection of guest lecturers, the appointing authority verifies documents and issues appointment orders.

Later, the documents are sent to the respective universities for genuine verification of the certificates. It is said the universities have confirmed that the PhD certificates of all 249 candidates sent for verification were not genuine.