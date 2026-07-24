249 guest lecturers in Karnataka faked PhD certificates for jobs in government colleges

KALABURAGI: A shocking case of 249 guest lecturers working in government degree colleges in Karnataka after furnishing fake PhD certificates to the appointing authority came to light a couple of days ago. The Commissioner of College and Technical Education issued an order on July 21, instructing principals of the degree colleges to file criminal cases immediately against such guest lecturers and to provide compliance reports within a week.
Sources said the commissioner conducted video-conferences with college principals and senior officers of the department and briefed them about action to be taken against lecturers who submitted fake PhD certificates to get jobs.
The 249 guest lecturers are to be relieved from service immediately, and will be blacklisted from all selection procedures in future.
At the time of selection of guest lecturers, the appointing authority verifies documents and issues appointment orders.
Later, the documents are sent to the respective universities for genuine verification of the certificates. It is said the universities have confirmed that the PhD certificates of all 249 candidates sent for verification were not genuine.
Big chunk of candidates from Kalyana Karnataka
After getting reports from the universities, the Commissioner of College Education decided to initiate action against the candidates.
Sources also said that prior to 2016, PhD was not mandatory for getting a guest
lecturer’s job in government degree colleges, and for the first time such a huge number of candidates producing fake certificates has come to light in Karntaka.
148 candidates got jobs in Kalyana Karnataka districts
Of the 249 fake PhD certificates, a big chunk of 148 certificates are from Kalyana Karnataka candidates who got jobs in districts of Kalyana Karnataka
Kalaburagi district tops the list in Kalyana Karnataka region with 33 candidates producing fake certificates, followed by 31 in Yadgir, 28 in Bidar, 24 in Raichur, 13 in Koppal, 9 in Vijayanagar and 2 in Ballari
The highest number of 19 candidates provided fake certificates at Government First Grade College, Bidar, 17 candidates at Government College Sedam Road (Autonomous College), Kalaburagi, while 15 candidates produced fake PhD certificates in Government First Grade College for Women in Kalaburagi
Principals of various colleges of Kalaburagi, Koppal, Viaynagar and Bidar districts have given a footnote that certificates of 8 candidates were found genuine; these principals have been asked to verify the certificates again