BJP petitions Governor Gehlot, says Congress workers behaving like goondas

BENGALURU: A day after BJP MLA BP Harish was allegedly assaulted near the KPCC office in Bengaluru, BJP leaders appealed to the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to send a special report to the President of India on what they called Karnataka’s deteriorating law and order, and direct the Home Department to provide additional security to its legislators.

A delegation led by state BJP president BY Vijayendra and Leaders of Opposition R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Governor’s secretary on Thursday.

In the memorandum, BJP members urged the Governor to take action against those senior police officers who were present when MLA Harish was assaulted. They also urged the Governor to direct the DG&IGP to arrest those involved in the assault under relevant provisions of the BNS.

The BJP leaders urged the Governor to obtain a report from the Chief Secretary and the DG&IGP on the state’s law and order situation and the recent assault on the BJP MLA, and to send the report to the President of India.

In their memorandum, the BJP leaders alleged that ever since the Congress came to power in the state, its party workers were behaving like goondas, assaulting people in the middle of the road. “The assault on BJP MLA Harish on Wednesday was a planned crime, and they wanted to assault more BJP MLAs.