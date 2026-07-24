BK Hariprasad defends egg hurling on BJP MLA BP Harish, seeks probe against LoP R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Karnataka President Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad on Thursday defended the hurling of eggs on BJP MLA BP Harish when saffron party leaders were protesting outside the Congress office in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
He alleged that petrol bombs, swords, and other weapons were found in Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka’s car and demanded an investigation.
Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru, Hariprasad alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the NEET issue and hence was attacking the Congress and the Gandhi family.
“Why did Harish (BJP MLA) come to our party office? Ashoka’s car had a talawar, a bomb, and everything. He threw a water bottle with petrol in it. The police should investigate this. Will we allow our Congress to be attacked? We are the ones who fought against the British. They are the ones who licked their boots. If they try to attack the Congress office, we will take action under the law,” he warned.
Hariprasad further claimed that Congress offices contain only the national flag and Gandhi caps, unlike what he alleged were weapons in BJP-linked premises.
He took a dig at Opposition leaders for calling the students protesting against the NEET question paper leak and the Congress, which supported them as ‘tukde tukde’ gang.
“Why did Amit Shah say that injustice has been done to the students? Why did Nadda call these gang members and hold talks?” he questioned.
He defended LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi staging a protest near the Prime Minister’s office. “If it is a sensitive area, then in 1975, when BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee said that Indira Gandhi’s house should be picketed, she did not say anything”, he said.
Rahul protested in front of the Prime Minister’s residence as the students, including girls, were subjected to police excesses, he said. “The reason for this is the incompetent Narendra Modi, not Rahul Gandhi. Question papers have been leaked 152 times since the incompetent government came to power, who have ruined the country’s system”, he fumed.