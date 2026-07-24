BK Hariprasad defends egg hurling on BJP MLA BP Harish, seeks probe against LoP R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Karnataka President Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad on Thursday defended the hurling of eggs on BJP MLA BP Harish when saffron party leaders were protesting outside the Congress office in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

He alleged that petrol bombs, swords, and other weapons were found in Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka’s car and demanded an investigation.

Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru, Hariprasad alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the NEET issue and hence was attacking the Congress and the Gandhi family.

“Why did Harish (BJP MLA) come to our party office? Ashoka’s car had a talawar, a bomb, and everything. He threw a water bottle with petrol in it. The police should investigate this. Will we allow our Congress to be attacked? We are the ones who fought against the British. They are the ones who licked their boots. If they try to attack the Congress office, we will take action under the law,” he warned.

Hariprasad further claimed that Congress offices contain only the national flag and Gandhi caps, unlike what he alleged were weapons in BJP-linked premises.

He took a dig at Opposition leaders for calling the students protesting against the NEET question paper leak and the Congress, which supported them as ‘tukde tukde’ gang.