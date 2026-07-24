CM DK Shivakumar plans team to keep watch on CSR funds

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday announced plans to constitute a special team to monitor the utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in Karnataka, alleging that a significant portion of the estimated Rs 10,000 crore CSR spending in the state could be misused.

Speaking at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) Global CSR and Sustainability Summit 2026, Shivakumar said CSR should no longer be viewed as charity but as a strategic investment in sustainable development. “About Rs 10,000 crore of CSR is coming to Karnataka. Where is this CSR going? I am going to set up a separate team of officials to keep a watch on every rupee,” he said, alleging that around 50% of CSR funds could be misused.

He urged companies to prioritise rural primary education and adopt government schools. The government, he said, had mapped around 2,000 locations where companies could adopt and develop schools with infrastructure comparable to good CBSE or ICSE institutions.

The government would encourage companies to build school infrastructure while allowing government schools to continue functioning, he said. The initiative, he said, was aimed at strengthening rural education and reducing the pressure on Bengaluru.

Shivakumar also announced plans for a private employment exchange to connect industries with job seekers and help companies identify and train skilled youth. The government would monitor the platform but would not interfere in companies’ recruitment decisions, he said.