CM DK Shivakumar says PM Modi should’ve spoken earlier; Dr G Parameshwara wants NEET rollback

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken about the NEET paper leak issue much earlier, as the future of students and youngsters of the country is in a big dilemma.

“The Prime Minister has spoken today, but he should have spoken at the very beginning itself. I had appealed to him. He should have taken it up. This is not an issue of any political party. This is the issue of the future of the country,” the CM told mediapersons in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar said over 100 examination paper leaks have been reported and everyone is worried about the future of the youth. India is known for its talent pool, and the high quality of education has to be maintained, he said, and he questioned who is responsible for such paper leaks.

In a democratic system, it is the right of the opposition parties and the youth to protest, the CM said. “In such cases, they have been lathicharged and harassed, and the media was forced to remove videos. Videos recorded by those present at the protests have been circulated on social media, including YouTube,” he said, adding that the media picked up the issue after it came on social media.

Shivakumar said it is not right to throw eggs on BJP leaders protesting outside the Congress office. “We cannot say that the throwing of eggs near the Congress office on Tuesday is right. Our Home Minister has already said that action will be taken as per the law. They should also remember what the BJP had done in the past. Rifle training was given in the school premises in Ponnampet. You, too, have a history,” the CM said, hitting out at BJP leaders.