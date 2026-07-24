ICAI Bengaluru, Board of Studies host national meet

BENGALURU: The two-day National Conference ‘VIDHRUTHI – YES WE CAN!’, organised by the ICAI Board of Studies (Academic) and hosted by the ICAI Bengaluru Branch (SIRC) in association with SICASA Bengaluru, brought together over 1,800 Chartered Accountancy students from across India.

The inaugural ceremony hosted Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru as the chief guest. He encouraged students to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ethics and professionalism and to contribute meaningfully to society as a chartered account.

CA Rajesh Sharma, chairman, board of studies (academic), ICAI; CA K Raghu, Appellate Authority for CA, CS & CMA and past president of ICAI; CA Madhukar N Hiregange, conference director; CA Kavitha Paramesh, chairperson, ICAI Bengaluru Branch (SIRC); CA Pramod R Hegde, secretary, SIRC of ICAI; CA Pampanna, member, SIRC of ICAI; CA Vinod Garg, chairman, SICASA Bengaluru; CA Shree Raksha KN, SICASA co-opted member; Ms Kavya Shree MR, vice chairperson, SICASA Bengaluru; Sumath, secretary, SICASA Bengaluru, along with the managing committee members of Bengaluru branch participated in the event.