Migration from tandas up as drought grips Karnataka's Ballari

BALLARI: Severe drought conditions have forced over 5,000 residents from tandas across the undivided Ballari region to migrate to neighbouring districts and other states in search of employment, raising concerns over the safety and welfare of migrant families.

Ballari and Vijayanagara districts, which together have one of the largest concentrations of tandas in Karnataka, witness seasonal migration every year as members of the Banjara community travel for work in agriculture, construction and other unorganised sectors.

However, community leaders say the number of migrants increased sharply this year due to the prolonged dry spell, crop failure and the absence of sufficient local employment opportunities.

Many villages now wear a deserted look as a large section of the working population has left in search of livelihoods.

Lack of jobs, drought aid spur Banjaras’ migration

Entire families, including women and children, have reportedly moved to districts such as Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Mandya and neighbouring states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, Goa to work as daily wage labourers. Banjara community activists expressed concern over the recurring distress migration, stating that the lack of sustainable employment and timely drought relief has left families with little choice but to leave their native places.

“Migration has become a survival strategy rather than a choice. Every year people move out for work, but the situation is far worse this year because of the drought.