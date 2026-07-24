Minister KJ George invites private sector to invest in Karnataka tourism

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is open for investment in the tourism sector, and full support will be provided to private investors, Tourism and Energy Minister KJ George said here on Thursday.

“Karnataka needs greater private investment to unlock the full potential of its tourism sector. The government is simplifying tourism policies by offering subsidies, single-window clearances and various incentives to create an investor-friendly environment. Whether you plan to establish a resort, develop adventure tourism facilities or launch cruise tourism services, the government will stand with you. Our commitment is to ensure that investors can establish and operate tourism enterprises in Karnataka without unnecessary procedural hurdles,” he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the three-day Indian International Travel Mart (IITM) 2026 exhibition in the city. Around 850 stakeholders and tourism organisations from 16 states, and over 26 international tourism organisations participated in the event.

George laid emphasis on collaboration between the government and private sector, and said it is essential for sustainable tourism growth. He also used the platform to invite investors, tourism entrepreneurs and travel industry stakeholders to become partners in Karnataka’s growth story.

He said the government has been actively organising road shows, travel marts and investor engagement programmes across India and overseas to effectively position the state’s strengths in domestic and international markets. The government is prioritising tourism infrastructure, improved connectivity, quality services and an investment-friendly ecosystem, he added.

Tourism department secretary Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar said tourism is far more than an industry that attracts visitors — it is a key driver of employment, investment and local economic development. The goal is to position Karnataka as one of India’s most preferred tourism destinations by fostering strong partnerships between the government, investors and tourism industry.