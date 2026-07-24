No more touch-&-pray: Gokarna temple in Karnataka ends centuries-old ritual

GOKARNA: One of Karnataka’s most cherished temple traditions is coming to an end. The famed Mahaganapathi Temple in Gokarna, renowned for its centuries-old Sparsh Darshan — where devotees could touch the deity while offering prayers — has permanently stopped the practice to protect its ancient stone idol from further damage.

The decision was taken jointly by the Muzrai Department and the temple priests after visible signs of erosion were noticed on the idol, especially on its hands, shoulders and chest, following years of constant physical contact by devotees.

Situated next to the Mahabaleshwara Temple in the pilgrim town of Gokarna, the Mahaganapathi Temple is one of the region’s biggest attractions.

The unique two-armed elephant-headed deity has drawn devotees from across the country, many believing that touching the idol would fulfill their prayers and remove hardships. The growing concern over the idol’s deterioration prompted a meeting that resolved to discontinue Sparsh Darshan.