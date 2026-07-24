Rs 1 crore for each Assembly constituency to tackle drinking water woes: Dy CM G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the state government would allocate Rs one crore each to Assembly constituencies to tackle the emerging drought situation.

The DCM said the government has released Rs 5 crore each to districts to ensure drinking water supply. In addition, Rs 329 crore is available in Personal Deposit (PD) accounts for drought-related works. The CM will review the drought situation in the Bengaluru division on July 25, followed by a similar meeting in the Mysuru division, said the DCM.

“After these meetings, we will have a complete picture of the situation across the State. We will then hold discussions and decide on the measures required to ensure that farmers and the general public do not face any hardship,” he said.

The DCM said to prevent people from migrating in search of employment, all Zilla Panchayat CEOs have been instructed to provide work immediately under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Scheme. “There is no shortage of funds. Officials have been directed to begin the works without delay,” he said.

He said that the state government had written to the Centre regarding drought aid grants, but had not received any response so far. “They generally expect the formal memorandum in August. Once we submit it, they will release the funds,” he said.