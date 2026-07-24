'Where are you, Prakash Raj?' Bandlarahatti villagers ask as adoption promise remains unfulfilled

CHITRADURGA: Six years after actor Prakash Raj promised to adopt Bandlarahatti village in Hiriyur taluk, residents say his assurances have come to nothing, triggering angry protests against the actor.

Villagers alleged that Raj had visited Bandlarahatti twice in 2019 and pledged to transform the village by improving infrastructure, addressing the drinking water crisis, upgrading schools, laying CC roads and drains, and developing community grazing land. He had also assured residents that a team would soon visit the village to assess its requirements.

Villagers said, that team never arrived. Bandlarahatti continues to grapple with an acute drinking water crisis, with groundwater heavily contaminated by fluoride. As groundwater levels have declined, residents say the quality of available water has worsened, while promised infrastructure works remain on paper.

“We were overjoyed when Prakash Raj assured us that he would adopt the village and solve our infrastructure and drinking water problems. But six years later, not a single promise was fulfilled,” fumed villager Siddappa.

Former Raitha Morcha general secretary Sindhu Tanaya said, “Prakash Raj finds time to comment on several national issues and participate in protests in New Delhi, but he has not kept the promises he made to Bandlarahatti,”