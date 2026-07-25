Centre returns Karnataka’s Mahadayi wildlife clearance plea, cites pending SC case

BELAGAVI: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has returned Karnataka’s proposal seeking wildlife clearance for the long-pending Kalsa-Bhanduri Drinking Water Supply Scheme in the Mahadayi river basin, stating that the matter cannot be processed until the Supreme Court decides the ongoing legal dispute between Karnataka and Goa.

In a letter, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav informed Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar that the proposal has been sent back to the State Government because the issue is currently sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

Yadav was responding to Shivakumar’s letter dated December 23, 2025, requesting wildlife clearance for the project proposed near Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district.

According to the communication, the Karnataka government had filed an interlocutory application before the Supreme Court in October 2023 challenging the March 29, 2023 order of the Chief Wildlife Warden of Goa.

Since the matter remains pending before the apex court and involves issues that require resolution between the two states, the Centre has decided not to process the wildlife clearance proposal at this stage. Yadav clarified that the proposal would be reconsidered only after the Supreme Court issues directions on the matter.

Commenting on the development, senior Supreme Court advocate Mohan Katarki, Karnataka’s legal counsel in the apex court, said “It is surprising that Union Government is taking cognisance of the extra territorial order issued by Goa which is plainly contrary to its own published Award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal. We will move the Supreme Court for clarification soon.”