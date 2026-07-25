Congress wants Pradhan sacked, attacks Nirmala over paper leak comment

BENGALURU: Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the NEET paper leak issue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on issues affecting students and demanding the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
He was speaking to reporters after taking part in training for Congress observers as part of ‘Sanghatan Srujan Campaign’ to revamp the party’s units, including District Congress Committees.
Venugopal said the Centre was indirectly admitting to the possibility of future paper leaks, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that paper leaks help students. “A cabinet minister is saying, ‘Paper leaks will help students’. What does that mean? You are taking complete responsibility for the paper leaks? This is what students of India are believing today,” he said.
On the ongoing student protests, Venugopal questioned why PM Modi had not directly engaged with the agitating students or taken decisive action against the education minister. He argued that if the government was serious, it should have scrapped the examination, addressed pending legal issues, announced compensation for affected families, and allowed a full discussion in Parliament.
Claiming that the current crisis was the result of the Prime Minister’s actions, Venugopal said the need of the hour was to strengthen the Congress and other parties that would hold the government accountable.
Criticising the functioning of Parliament, he charged the government with deliberately avoided debates on key issues. He said the session, originally scheduled for four days, was adjourned after functioning for a brief period.
The Opposition had sought an adjournment motion on the first day to discuss the CBSE-NEET controversy, police action against protesting students, and election-related issues, but was denied the opportunity. Venugopal said the government was afraid of parliamentary scrutiny, and accused it of “eyewash” instead of meaningful action.
The Congress leader reiterated the party’s demands, including the dismissal of Pradhan, a judicial inquiry into alleged police excesses against students, withdrawal of cases filed against protesters, and compensation for families who lost young children due to the leaks.
Responding to questions about meetings held by Union ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda with students, Venugopal said such interactions were insufficient unless the Centre responded to the larger national concerns. He described the government as “insensitive” to the plight of students.
Defending Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal said political opponents were free to criticise him, but maintained that the country was increasingly recognising Gandhi as a leader who stood for justice and the people in times of crisis. He also targeted the Prime Minister over reported irregularities in the Ayodhya temple trust, questioning why there was
no response from the Centre despite allegations of missing gold and funds. Venugopal claimed the credibility of the Prime Minister’s Office had been severely damaged and accused Modi of resorting to “drama” instead of addressing public concerns.
INJUSTICE TO LAKHS OF YOUTH, SAYS DYCM
Bengaluru: Deputy CM Dr Parameshwara, echoing the sentiments of the ongoing protests in the national capital, called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak row. “I wrote a letter to the Prime Minister yesterday about the injustice done to lakhs of students due to NEET irregularities.
Most of those who wrote the re-examination did not qualify; who is responsible for the injustice done to them? What is the problem in accepting Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation? It has been injustice to lakhs of youth.
There has never been a seat block scam in Karnataka,” he stressed. Reacting to PM Modi’s video message to students, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said that the Centre has failed to announce any concrete action and accused it of ignoring the demand for accountability. Questioning why Pradhan is so indispensable, he asked what secrets he carries of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
He accused the Centre of suppressing dissent with police action, “The government is scared. The two biggest cowards in the country today are Home Minister and PM,” he said. On US tariffs on Indian goods, he said, “India’s foreign policy has been outsourced to US President Trump.”