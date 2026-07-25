Congress wants Pradhan sacked, attacks Nirmala over paper leak comment

BENGALURU: Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Central government over the NEET paper leak issue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent on issues affecting students and demanding the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He was speaking to reporters after taking part in training for Congress observers as part of ‘Sanghatan Srujan Campaign’ to revamp the party’s units, including District Congress Committees.

Venugopal said the Centre was indirectly admitting to the possibility of future paper leaks, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that paper leaks help students. “A cabinet minister is saying, ‘Paper leaks will help students’. What does that mean? You are taking complete responsibility for the paper leaks? This is what students of India are believing today,” he said.

On the ongoing student protests, Venugopal questioned why PM Modi had not directly engaged with the agitating students or taken decisive action against the education minister. He argued that if the government was serious, it should have scrapped the examination, addressed pending legal issues, announced compensation for affected families, and allowed a full discussion in Parliament.

Claiming that the current crisis was the result of the Prime Minister’s actions, Venugopal said the need of the hour was to strengthen the Congress and other parties that would hold the government accountable.

Criticising the functioning of Parliament, he charged the government with deliberately avoided debates on key issues. He said the session, originally scheduled for four days, was adjourned after functioning for a brief period.