Draw up comprehensive care framework for elderly, says Karnataka HC to state

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to examine the feasibility of evolving a framework, broadly on the lines of the institutional protection available under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for identifying and extending protection to senior citizens in need of care and protection and extending to them appropriate measures relating to rescue, protection, shelter, healthcare, rehabilitation, legal assistance, social support, institutional care, community-based care and continuous monitoring.

The court also directed the state government to place on record whether a plan has been formulated in terms of Section 20 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and Rules 20 and 21 of the Karnataka Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009, for providing effective medical support, welfare measures and protection to senior citizens.

The court asked the state to do so in view of the large number of matters concerning senior citizens which are repeatedly coming before the court, involving neglect, abandonment, abuse, exploitation, deprivation of maintenance, denial of residence, unlawful deprivation of property, lack of medical care, absence of institutional support and other circumstances affecting their dignity, safety and well-being.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the directions while directing the state government to ensure that a 72-year-old woman in Mysuru suffering from gangrene affecting her right foot, apart from other medical ailments, is admitted to an appropriate government hospital for treatment.

The court also said that the state shall further examine the feasibility of establishing an integrated institutional mechanism for such senior citizens, including establishment of dedicated twenty-four-hour emergency response systems, helplines and rapid response teams and other 13 issues highlighted in the order.