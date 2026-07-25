Government dues stall subsidy, forcing consumers to pay steep prices for smart meters in Karnataka

BENGALURU: It has been a year since the launch of the revamped distribution sector scheme and introduction of smart meters, yet consumers continue to pay high charges for installing new electricity meters.

Reason: The piling up of dues from various government agencies to energy supply corporations (Escoms).

A senior energy department official, seeking anonymity, said, “We are unable to reduce the rate of smart meters due to the piling up of dues from government agencies. One of the pre-conditions for getting the Union government subsidy for the scheme is that there should be no dues.

But at present, dues from all state government departments put together is over Rs 12,000crore, of which Rs 7,000crore -- nearly 50 per cent -- is from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department. Due to the Gruha Jyothi scheme, dues of Escoms have also accumulated to Rs 6,000-7,000 crore. We have not accounted for the interest that needs to be paid.”

In the past year, ever since the revamped distribution sector scheme and smart meters were introduced in Karnataka, over 2.5lakh consumers coming under Bescom’s jurisdiction have taken them.